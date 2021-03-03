All News
Bicyclist killed on Mojave Drive in Victorville; Police seek driver
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash, officials said.
It happened at 12:29 AM on March 3, 2021, in the area of Mojave Drive east of Amethyst Road in the City of Victorville.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim unresponsive in the roadway and suffering from major injuries. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased at 1:04 AM.
The Victorville Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
According to a news release, “deputies learned the suspect and victim were both traveling west on Mojave Drive in the number two lane, when the suspect collided with the rear tire of the victim’s bicycle, causing the victim’s fatal injuries.”
The suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival leaving the victim alone to die in the roadway. Sheriff’s officials said the identity of the victim is pending next of kin notification.
M.A.I.T Investigators are working to gather evidence and speak to any witnesses that may help identify the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington or T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.
Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip hotline at 909-987-5005.
