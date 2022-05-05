All News
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist was transported to a hospital after he was injured in by a hit-and-run driver in Hesperia.
It happened at about 3:30 pm, on May 4, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Fith Avenue near the corner of the Fast Trip Liquor.
Emergency personnel arrived and located a black mountain bike near the driveway of the gas station along with a rider down on the ground.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the male victim was transported to the hospital and had no update on his condition.
Rodriguez said the investigation is still active but it appears that a hit and run collision occurred at the location.
“As of right now, the driver of the vehicle is not in custody,” stated the spokeswoman.
Deputies blocked off a stretch of Fifth Avenue while they conducted their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Full-grown mountain lion tried attacking pet cat at a home in Apple Valley
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run traffic collision of a motorcyclist in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Adelanto woman arrested after attempted carjacking in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on the northbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia man charged in 16-year fraud scheme against his employer￼
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with an SUV Wednesday night in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Pickup truck slams into back of sedan on southbound I-15 Thursday morning in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville Circle K employees threatened at gunpoint by a shoplifting suspect