Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Sideswiped By Tractor-Trailer In Victorville Hit-And-Run

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man riding a bicycle was transported to a local hospital Monday afternoon after he was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 12:25 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026, on Hesperia Road near Nisqually Road.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local area hospital as a precaution.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run by the Victorville Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

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