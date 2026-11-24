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Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Sideswiped By Tractor-Trailer In Victorville Hit-And-Run
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man riding a bicycle was transported to a local hospital Monday afternoon after he was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer in Victorville.
The crash was reported at about 12:25 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2026, on Hesperia Road near Nisqually Road.
The bicyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local area hospital as a precaution.
The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run by the Victorville Police Department.
No additional details were immediately available.
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