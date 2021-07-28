Bicyclist hit by vehicle on Amargosa Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A bicyclist struck by a vehicle near the Mall of Victor Valley was airlifted to a trauma center on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on July 28th at about 1:15 pm where Amargosa Road curves in front of Ozel Jewelers.

Victorville City Firefighters responded and requested a helicopter to airlift the male bicyclist to a trauma center. A Reach helicopter transported the male to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Amber Wion was at the scene of the accident and said the older male hit was alert and able to stand up before he was transported.

The male driver of a Honda with a damaged front windshield stopped at the scene and was cooperating with deputies.

Traffic on Amargosa Road was temporarily detoured in both directions while authorities investigated and cleared up the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

