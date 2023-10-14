Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Cedar Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities shut down a portion of Cedar Street after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., on October 12, 2023, police and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Longview Avenue in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and reported they had one person with critical injuries. A helicopter was requested and the male was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital where he would subsequently be airlifted to a trauma center.

The Lexus sedan involved in the collision sustained major damage to the passenger side windshield and lower bumper. The driver stopped the vehicle and cooperated with deputies at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation into the collision. A request for additional information was not made available at the time of this article.

