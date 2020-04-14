Bicyclist airlifted after collision with a pickup truck in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old bicyclist was airlifted in critical condition after a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 12:19 pm, on April 14, 2020, in the area of Corwin and Central Roads, near the Apple Valley Airport.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the unresponsive male down in the roadway and a 2019 white Toyota Tacoma with major front end damage.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested a helicopter land at the airport and the bicyclist was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Mumford told VVNG, the bicyclist was riding west on Corwin Road and a 67-year-old man from Apple Valley was driving the truck north on Central Road, approaching Corwin Road.

“For reasons still under investigation, the bicyclist failed to stop at the posted stop sign located on Corwin Road,” stated Mumford. “The bicyclist traveled into the path of the Toyota Tacoma where a collision occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville CHP office at 760-241-1186.

(The Tacoma Truck involved in the crash as it was being towed away. Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.