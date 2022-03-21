Beyoncé, Chayce Beckham included in Historical Points of Interest Brochure for Town of Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Historical Advisory Committee requested that the Town Council review and approve the updated “Historical Points of Interest” brochure during the March 8, 2022, Apple Valley Town Council Meeting.

The “Tidbits of Apple Valley History” section of the brochure, which is pages 27-31 of the new brochure, was updated from its last entry date of March 5, 1970, to now include tidbits up to 2021.

The new tidbits have been updated to include Beyoncé’s video production of “Spirit” for the “Lion King,” when the star and her crew descended upon Apple Valley’s Horsemen’s Center Equestrian park in 2019 for the live-action movie.

Also featured in the brochure is American Idol finalist Chayce Beckham when he made his return to his hometown of Apple Valley in 2021 to film segments for the show’s “Welcome Home” finale, the week before being crowned the winner.

Chayce Beckham visited his hometown, Apple Valley, California.

The erection of Town Facilities, the time when Apple Valley resident Megan Jastrab returned home from the Tokyo Olympics with a Bronze Medal in cycling, and the Town’s 2016 purchase of the historic Hilltop House, just to name a few, were also added to the Town’s “Points of Interest.”

According to the Town’s Municipal Code, a “Point of Interest” is defined as a historic, cultural, or natural building, structure, site, or object associated with events or persons that made a significant contribution to local, state, or national history, and/or exemplifies a particular period of history, and/or displays unique or significant location, design, workmanship, or aesthetic feeling.

“This booklet is intended to provide a glimpse into the rich history of Apple Valley. The sites listed do not represent a comprehensive list, nor does a site’s omission indicate less historical value. The Town is indebted to all individuals who researched sites and provided photos,” the brochure read.

Recommended Motion was to approve the brochure.

To view the brochure in its entirety, please visit: https://pub-applevalley.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=892