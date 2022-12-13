All News
BEWARE: Victorville Porch Pirate dressed in LA Rams gear stealing packages
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A doorbell camera captured a porch pirate dressed in Rams gear stealing packages from a house in Victorville Sunday afternoon.
The homeowner sent the clip that shows the suspect approaching the front door dressed in an LA Rams sweater, Rams bandana, and a Rams flyer hat picking up two boxes and then quickly dashing off.
The homeowner said the crime happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at about 6:20 pm.
As Christmas draws closer, more people are turning to online shopping for added convenience, however, in most cases, the convenience is often shared unknowingly with porch pirates.
“Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The more packages left for longer periods of time on a porch, the more likely they are to be stolen. As the Christmas gift season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages on a porch,” said Dr. Ben Stickle in an interview with Safewise.
Here Are Ways To Avoid Falling Victim To A Porch Pirate
- Opt-in to receive delivery notifications via text and email, if offered.
- Require signatures for your packages.
- Ensure a properly lit home.
- Reposition outdoor cameras to prominently face the package drop-off location.
- Coordinate with neighbors to have them retrieve packages.
- Be aware of your surroundings to be sure no one is following you home when store shopping
- Keep valuables out of sight if left in the car for any reason.
If you become a victim of a porch pirate theft you should file a police report immediately, and notify the mail carrier and the merchant.
Have a newsworthy story to share with VVNG? Email News@VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Family and friends searching for 36-year-old Victorville man missing for several days
-
All News4 days ago
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News5 days ago
Deadly 3-car crash shuts down Mariposa Road in Hesperia Wednesday
-
All News3 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News5 days ago
Areas of frost after midnight, and chance of rain possible Saturday through Monday in the Victor Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions
-
All News5 days ago
Crime Report – Victorville – Nov. 27 – Dec. 3