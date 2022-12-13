BEWARE: Victorville Porch Pirate dressed in LA Rams gear stealing packages

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A doorbell camera captured a porch pirate dressed in Rams gear stealing packages from a house in Victorville Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner sent the clip that shows the suspect approaching the front door dressed in an LA Rams sweater, Rams bandana, and a Rams flyer hat picking up two boxes and then quickly dashing off.

The homeowner said the crime happened on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at about 6:20 pm.

As Christmas draws closer, more people are turning to online shopping for added convenience, however, in most cases, the convenience is often shared unknowingly with porch pirates.

“Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The more packages left for longer periods of time on a porch, the more likely they are to be stolen. As the Christmas gift season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages on a porch,” said Dr. Ben Stickle in an interview with Safewise.

Here Are Ways To Avoid Falling Victim To A Porch Pirate

Opt-in to receive delivery notifications via text and email, if offered.

Require signatures for your packages.

Ensure a properly lit home .

. Reposition outdoor cameras to prominently face the package drop-off location.

Coordinate with neighbors to have them retrieve packages .

. Be aware of your surroundings to be sure no one is following you home when store shopping

Keep valuables out of sight if left in the car for any reason.

If you become a victim of a porch pirate theft you should file a police report immediately, and notify the mail carrier and the merchant.

