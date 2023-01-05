All News
Beautiful Rainbow Captured over the Victor Valley Thursday morning
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley residents were delighted to see a bright beautiful rainbow glistening through morning showers.
This photo was captured by our VVNG team as they were heading to the community of Phelan.
Have a photo you want to share? Send your photos of beautiful scenery from around the Victor Valley to News@vvng.com.
