Bear Valley Road shut down after major crash Sunday, 2 people airlifted 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two helicopters landed at the scene of a major crash Sunday afternoon in Victorville.

The Victorville Fire Department, AMR, deputies from the Victorville Police Department, and California Highway Patrol responded to a crash at the intersection of Monte Vista Road and Bear Valley Road at approximately 5:10 PM, June 11, 2023.

The crash involved at least three vehicles; a white truck, a white Jeep, and a silver sedan.



Emergency workers requested two helicopters to land just east of the intersection to airlift two critically injured occupants.

Five ambulances responded for several other people who sustained minor injuries, according to scanner traffic.

The California Highway Patrol requested a hard road closure in the immediate area for an investigation and for the landing of the two helicopters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)