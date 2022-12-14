Bear Valley Road reopens after flipped car cleared from street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A stretch of Bear Valley Road was reopened after a car that flipped caused it to briefly shut down Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 4:52 p.m. on Bear Valley Road and Balsam Avenue, on December 13, 2022.

Emergency personnel responded and located an SUV blocking the #2 lane of westbound Bear Valley Road.

It’s unclear how many vehicles or occupants were involved in the crash, however, all occupants declined medical treatment.

The road was cleared just before 6 pm, and no further details were available.

