Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute.

It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville.

Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department responded to the scene and found a silver sedan on its side that was propped up against a high tension utility pole, along the westbound side of the roadway.

Firefighters advised they had three people injured and requested three ambulances and one helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital. The person was subsequently airlifted via Mercy Air 22 to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that Hesperia deputies located a stolen vehicle being driven in the area of Main and Mariposa Streets.

“Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver fled. A pursuit was initiated and ended when the suspect rolled the car,” stated Rodriguez.

The driver and two occupants had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Rodriguez said the driver faces evading and possession of a stolen vehicle, at this point.

The investigation prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road between 2nd and 7th Avenues for a couple of hours.

Resulting in the surrounding roadways being inundated with traffic detouring around the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

