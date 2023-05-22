Bear Valley Road in Victorville closed for many hours after car slams into utility pole

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A utility pole damaged in traffic collision prompted an hours-long closure of a stretch of Bear Valley Road in Victorville on Sunday.

It happened at about 10:45 am, on May 21, 2023, where the roadway slopes into the drainage wash between Pacoima Road and Dunia Plaza.

For reasons still unknown, the driver of a white Dodge Intrepid lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the wooden pole and splitting it at the base. The impact caused the pole to lean towards Bear Valley Road.

The driver of the vehicle was able to walk out of the vehicle. He was transported by ground ambulance from the scene.

Southern California Edison crews responded and completed the lengthy repairs.

This hard road closure happened only a couple of miles away from the other road closure that resulted from a major injury crash investigation between Topaz and Eagle Ranch Parkway.

Several of the surrounding businesses and shopping centers were affected by a power outage and were forced to close their doors.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

