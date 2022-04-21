Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley closed to fix utility pole damaged in crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of busy Bear Valley Road in the Town of Apple Valley is closed after a traffic accident resulted in a snapped utility pole.

At about 12:27 pm, on April 21, 2022, Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a silver mini man into a pole with power lines hanging, just east of Joshua Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the reporting party advised the vehicle involved was trying to pass another vehicle prior to crashing. The driver possibly lost control and hit the pole.

Firefighters responded to secure the area and check on the male driver who was not injured.

Southern California Edison crews were requested to respond to complete the repairs of the damaged pole. East and westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road between Tujunga and Joshua Roads are blocked and will remain closed for an unknown duration.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

(Photo by Crystal St Pierre)

