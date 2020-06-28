Bear tranquilized, removed from tree in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire assisted Fish and Wildlife with safely removing a bear from a tree in Lucerne Valley.

On Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 8:08 PM county crews from Lucerne Valley were dispatched to a public service call with California Fish and Wildlife where a bear was approximately 20 feet up in a tree adjacent to a residence in the 31000 block of Carson Street.

“After wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, fire crews made access to the bear via ladder, rigged a rope lowering system and safely removed the bear from the tree,” stated Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief. “Once on the ground a pet oxygen mask was used to administer oxygen to help the bear while crews moved them and prepared for transport.”

Fish and Wildlife officers transported the animal to nearby bear habitat in the San Bernardino Mountains, where the bear was monitored until fully recovered from immobilizing drugs.

