All News
Bear tranquilized, removed from tree in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire assisted Fish and Wildlife with safely removing a bear from a tree in Lucerne Valley.
On Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 8:08 PM county crews from Lucerne Valley were dispatched to a public service call with California Fish and Wildlife where a bear was approximately 20 feet up in a tree adjacent to a residence in the 31000 block of Carson Street.
“After wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, fire crews made access to the bear via ladder, rigged a rope lowering system and safely removed the bear from the tree,” stated Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief. “Once on the ground a pet oxygen mask was used to administer oxygen to help the bear while crews moved them and prepared for transport.”
Fish and Wildlife officers transported the animal to nearby bear habitat in the San Bernardino Mountains, where the bear was monitored until fully recovered from immobilizing drugs.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
800-ton pile of hay catches fire in Hinkley
HINKLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to an 800 ton pile of hay on fire in the...
San Bernardino County Adopts Resolution Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — This week, San Bernardino became the first county in California to adopt a resolution declaring racism...
Portion of Victorville Mojave Riverwalk Temporarily Closed: June 29
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of the Victorville Mojave Riverwalk, near Yates Road, will be closed June 29 from...
Bear tranquilized, removed from tree in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire assisted Fish and Wildlife with safely removing a bear from a...
Man found dead in car at Hesperia gas station; foul play not suspected
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead in a car Saturday morning at a gas station in Hesperia....
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News2 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News2 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News1 week ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News1 week ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening
-
All News7 days ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley