Bear struck and killed on the northbound 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A large brown bear was struck and killed Saturday night on the northbound 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicle versus a bear incident was reported at about 7:37 pm, on April 27, 2024.

The bear was reported to be in the number 2. lane and deceased. At 7:48 pm, a red tractor-trailer was unable to drive around the bear and stopped with its hazards on behind the bear.

CHP arrived on scene and performed a traffic break while they moved the bear to the right shoulder. The break was released shortly after.

Robert Hijar was on his way home when he saw the bear and from a distance thought it was maybe a large dog. He said he was shocked to see a bear that size on the freeway and was sad to know it died. “I’m just thankful that nobody was hurt,” stated Hijar.

Earlier this week, The Silverwood Lake State Park, located off Highway 173 in the unincorporated area of Hesperia, reported an increase in bear sightings at the park.

“While bears are common in the region, the west end of the park has been historically absent of frequented bear activity. Bears are more commonly sighted in the densely wooded regions of the park, such as Miller Canyon,” stated the State Park in a written statement.

The incident has resulted in slow-moving traffic for people traveling up the Cajon Pass on this Saturday night.

