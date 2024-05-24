Bear Struck and Killed on I-15 Freeway in Cajon Pass for the Second Time in a Month

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — For the second time in less than a month, a bear has been struck and killed on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The latest incident occurred on May 24, 2024, at approximately 7:21 AM, along the northbound I-15 near Kenwood Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs, a brown bear was found in the center divider, partially extending into the number one lane. Shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that the bear had been struck and was deceased. The bear’s body was located in the center median.

CHP Officer Ivan Sandoval from the Inland Division confirmed the incident, stating, “Caltrans picked up the bear this morning. There were no reports of a collision with the bear.”

This incident follows a similar event on April 27, when a large brown bear was struck and killed in the number two lane of the northbound I-15 freeway at approximately 7:30 PM.

Last month, the Silverwood Lake State Park, located off Highway 173 in the unincorporated area of Hesperia, reported an increase in bear sightings at the park. The State Park issued a written statement, noting, “While bears are common in the region, the west end of the park has historically seen less frequent bear activity. Bears are more commonly sighted in the densely wooded regions of the park, such as Miller Canyon.”

Many Victor Valley residents expressed sadness and concern asking what can be done to help wildlife in the area of the I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass.

A Highway Wildlife Crossing is Under Construction in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The new crossing will re-connect an entire ecosystem that has long been fragmented by an almost impenetrable barrier for wildlife – the 101 Freeway’s 10 lanes and more than 300,000 vehicles a day.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is currently under construction and expected to be completed by late 2025. This crossing is expected to provide lions—and many other animals—a safe passage over the busy 101 freeway. Most importantly, it will allow many species of wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains to mix with populations from other open spaces, strengthening their genetic diversity. All Southern California mountain lions stand to benefit.





