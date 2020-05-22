Barstow’s Skyline Drive-in will reopen Today (Friday)

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Skyline Drive-in movie theater in Barstow will reopen to the public today, May 22nd, after closing down on March 13, 2020, due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-in will operate with new social distancing measures in place like leaving a full car space between the person next to you and staying within your assigned car area during the movie.

“When in line for the concessions and restrooms please leave 6′ between each person in line and wash your hands and limit to 4 persons in the restrooms at a time,” stated the company’s Facebook post.

The company said masks are not required but encouraged while in lines and is asking for the public’s help in practicing “social distancing” when parking.

Skyline Drive-in is located at 31175 Old Hwy 58 Barstow, CA 92311 and will be open 6 days a week (closed on Tuesday). For more information or current movie listings call 760-256-3333.

The box office opens at 7:30 pm and movies start at 8:30 pm. Movie tickets are $10.00 per adult, $4.00 per children 5-11 (4 and under are FREE).

Movie times for Friday May 22nd – May 28th:

Screen 1 Dwayne Johnson / Rachel Bloom / Kelly Clarkson

“Trolls- World Tour” PG 8:30pm Kevin Hart / Jenny Slate / Patton Oswalt

“Secret Life of Pets 2” PG 10:10pm Screen 2 Ana de Armas / Chris Evans / Daniel Craig

“Knives Out” 8:30PM PG-13 Betty Gilpin / Emma Roberts / Hilary Swank

“The Hunt” 10:40pm R

IMPORTANT NOTE: The facility operates on a CASH ONLY BASIS and there are no ATM or Debit machines anywhere on the property!

Guests are encouraged to purchase from the concession stand as a way to support the business and help them to stay open.

The drive-in is accepting online applications for part-time seasonal employees. Click here to apply.

