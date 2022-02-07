Barstow woman arrested for DUI and manslaughter after Victorville man dies in crash on Village Dr

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Barstow woman with numerous prior DUI arrests was arrested for Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while Intoxicated after a fiery head-on crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Victorville man.

It happened at about 11:06 pm, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, on Village Drive near Clovis Street and involved a Jeep SUV and a Cadillac sedan.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived on scene within 3-minutes of being dispatched and found the Jeep fully engulfed in flames.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

According to a sheriff’s news release, a deputy sheriff deployed a fire extinguisher on the flames, shattered the drivers’ side window, and pulled the driver, identified as 30-year-old Lacey Cecenthia Vickers, from the driver’s seat.

The unidentified male driver of the Cadillac sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Vickers sustained minor injuries and is currently being treated at a trauma center, officials said.

Deputies with the Victorville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

Investigators learned the victim was traveling south on Village Drive and Vickers was traveling north on Village Drive. For reasons still under investigation, both vehicles crashed head on in the center lane of Village Drive, just south of Clovis Street.

Vickers was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and suspicion of driving under the influence, causing death.

“Vickers will be booked at the West Valley Detention Center once she is released from the trauma center. Investigators also learned Vickers has numerous prior DUI arrests,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

All northbound and southbound lanes of Village Drive between Llanada Avenue and Clovis Street remained closed for several hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

Information regarding the identity of the deceased will remain confidential pending next of kin notification, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington or Deputy S. La Rocco at the Victorville Police Department, (760) 241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.