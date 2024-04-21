 
Barstow Woman Arrested for DUI after Rollover Crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 20, 2024 | 6:28 pmLast Updated: April 20, 2024 | 6:28 pm
rollover crash on stoddard wells road in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Barstow woman was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) after a single-vehicle rollover crash left three of her passengers injured on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Laglasha Ann Lancaster was taken into custody after the crash, which occurred when the white pickup truck she was driving overturned along Stoddard Wells Road near Quarry Road at about 5:!5 pm.

“Lancaster was found to be under the influence of alcohol,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

rollover crash on stoddard wells road in victorville

Three passengers were injured in the crash, prompting a response from two helicopters that landed in the roadway and airlifted two of the critically injured, the third was transported by ground ambulance. An update on their conditions was not available.

Lancaster is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of DUI and is facing multiple felony counts related to the crash.

rollover crash on stoddard wells road in victorville

According to public jail records, Lancaster is being held on a $250,000 bail and is scheduled for an appearance in a Victorville courtroom on April 23rd at 12:30 pm.

The accident investigation is being handled by the Victorville Police Department.


