Barstow woman arrested after video footage confirms child cruelty allegation

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said a 33-year-old Barstow resident was arrested for child cruelty after video footage confirmed the allegations.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Deputy William Fifita followed up on an allegation of child abuse.

“The allegation stated the aunt of the child, Dequantanae Rogers, hit the 4-year-old child on a school bus with a back scratcher. Video surveillance on the bus captured the incident,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

After reviewing the video surveillance, Deputy Fifita authored an arrest warrant and had it signed by a judge. Deputy Fifita, with the assistance of detectives from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, located Rogers and the victim at their residence in the 1700 block of Sunset Street in Barstow.

Rogers was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC 273A — cruelty to a child.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim and a 6-year-old sibling were placed into the custody of Los Angeles County Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Carroll or Deputy W. Fifita, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

