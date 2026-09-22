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Barstow Woman Arrested After Trying To Strike Ex-Boyfriend With Vehicle

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:52 pm | Sep. 21, 2026 Updated 10:52 pm | Sep. 21, 2026

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old Barstow woman was arrested Sunday after police said she threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend and intentionally tried to strike him with a vehicle during an argument.

Barstow Police officers responded at approximately 11:03 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2026, to the 700 block of Montara Road for a disturbance stemming from a reported vehicle-pedestrian incident, according to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department.

Officers contacted the driver, identified by police as Barstow resident Jerricka Dureso. Police said Dureso displayed objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.

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Officers also spoke with a male pedestrian who identified Dureso as his ex-girlfriend. According to police, the man said the two had been arguing when Dureso threatened to kill him.

Police said Dureso then intentionally attempted to strike the man with her vehicle, but he was able to avoid being hit and fled the area on foot.

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Officers located nearby surveillance video that police said captured the incident.

Dureso was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and driving under the influence.

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Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact the Barstow Police Department at 760-255-5111 or Officer J. Rodriguez at jrodriguez@barstowca.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or visiting WeTip.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:52 pm | Sep. 21, 2026 Updated 10:52 pm | Sep. 21, 2026
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