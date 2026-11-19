SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 66-year-old Barstow woman died Wednesday night after her SUV struck a drainage culvert and overturned on Highway 58 west of Harper Lake Road.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Barstow Area responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 8:13 p.m. on November 18, 2026, according to a written statement from CHP Barstow.

Investigators said the woman was driving a 2026 Kia Sportage eastbound on Highway 58 when it traveled onto the median, struck the culvert and overturned. CHP is investigating why the SUV entered the median.

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the driver died at the scene. CHP did not identify her in the statement.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

“Our hearts go out to her family and to everyone who loved her. On behalf of the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area, I offer her family our deepest condolences and wish them strength and comfort in the difficult days ahead,” said Captain E. Meeker, CHP Barstow Area Commander.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact CHP Officer J. Jeffries at (760) 255-5900.

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