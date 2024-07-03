Barstow Unified Seeks Candidates for Board of Trustees Vacancy

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Barstow Unified School District Board of Trustees is now accepting applications to fill the vacant Trustee Area One position. Residents of Area One are encouraged to apply and may do so online at www.busdk12.com.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Please see the following list of requirements for the application process and the applicable boundary map for Area One:

Qualifications:

Any person, regardless of sex, who is 18 years of age or older

A citizen of the State of California

A resident of the City of Barstow, residing in Trustee Area One (if you have questions about your address please call 760-255-6006 to verify that you reside in the designated Trustee area)

A registered voter

Not disqualified by the Constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office

A letter of interest will be required to submit an application.

A candidate meeting these requirements is eligible to be appointed as a member of a governing board of a school district without further qualifications.

The person appointed will fulfill the remainder of now-resigned Trustee Julie Clemmer’s term, which concludes in December 2024. An election will take place for the Trustee Area One position as part of the General Election on November 5, 2024.

Mrs. Clemmer served on the Barstow Unified School District Board of Trustees for more than 20 years, beginning in 2003, holding each position (President, Vice President, Clerk and Trustee) during her time on the Board. Her commitment and service to the students and staff of Barstow Unified School District and her heart for children, providing them with the best educational experiences possible, is something all of us in BUSD will carry forward.

Questions regarding this process may be directed to Christina Crain at (760) 255-6006.

More information is available on our website, www.busdk12.com





