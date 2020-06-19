Barstow serial burglary suspect re-arrested

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Barstow woman out on supervised probation for burglary is back in jail for committing the same crime at the same place.

Lachey Monique Jackson, 28, was rearrested by deputies from the Barstow Police Department on June 17, 2020, for shoplifting at the Barstow Outlet Mall.

At about 4:40 PM mall security contacted police and reported a female that stole items from the Coach store two days prior had returned to the location.

The security guard directed Corporal Cardenas to a vehicle where Jackson was with her male companion.

“Officers began an investigation into the prior theft and discovered several new stolen items inside the vehicle. The stolen items found in the vehicle were linked to a theft that had just occurred at the Claire’s and Swarovski Stores,” stated a Barstow Police news release.

According to police Jackson stole several items of jewelry and clothing from stores valued at approximately $836.00. Those items were collected and returned to the store. The items from the prior theft at Coach (were reportedly valued at over $1,000 and were not located.

Officers also conducted a warrants check of Jackson and learned that she had an outstanding felony no-bail warrant for burglary and arrested her at the scene.

Jackson was subsequently booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for PC 459.5 -Felony Burglary and the outstanding warrant for burglary. According to court records, Jackson was released on supervised probation following a burglary conviction on January 6, 2020.

Jackson is being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on June 19, 2020.

Officials said the male driver of the vehicle was determined not to be involved and was released.

