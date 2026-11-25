BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow police arrested 66-year-old Eduardo Mariscal on Monday after investigating a series of utility line thefts. Detectives recovered more than 700 pounds of stolen copper wire while serving two search warrants.

Acording to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department, the department’s Detective Division began investigating after utility infrastructure was damaged and lines containing copper were stolen throughout the Barstow area over a two-week period.

Detectives identified Mariscal as a suspect and learned he had a prior felony conviction and an outstanding felony warrant for a drug-related offense.

Detectives took Mariscal into custody at about 10:24 a.m. on November 23, 2026, in the 1200 block of East Main Street. They then served search warrants in the 2100 block of West Main Street and at an RV in the desert off Hodge Road near Interstate 15.

Police said detectives recovered the stripped copper wire, four firearms, suspected methamphetamine in an amount consistent with possession for sale, and a large amount of additional property suspected of being stolen.

Mariscal was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possession of stolen property (PC 496(a)), being a felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)(1)), and possession of a controlled substance for sale (H&S 11378). He was also booked on the outstanding felony warrant.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5183 or bcarson@barstowca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted through WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

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