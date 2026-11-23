BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow Police Officer Brian Pena, who served the community for 10 years and mentored students as a school resource officer, died Saturday, November 21, 2026, after a battle with cancer.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Police Officers Association, Pena began his career with the Barstow Police Department in 2016. He served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, Police Explorer advisor and department armorer. The association said he brought integrity, compassion and professionalism to each role.

As a school resource officer, Pena made a difference in the lives of thousands of children, the association said. It described him as a protector, mentor and trusted presence who helped students build confidence and make positive choices. His work with young people earned him recognition from the Barstow Unified School District.

Pena received the Medal of Excellence in 2023 for his actions and quick response to a shooting near Barstow High School.

The association remembered Pena as a man of faith who made himself available to fellow officers, students and community members when they needed him. He was also a devoted husband who spoke about his wife and family with love and pride, often sharing stories about them with his colleagues.

“Brian was the best of us. We will miss his friendship, his kindness, and the example he set each day,” the association wrote. “His legacy will live on through his family, his fellow officers, and the countless lives he touched.”

The association closed its tribute by identifying Pena as P-13 and listing his end of watch as November 21, 2026. “Rest easy, Brian. It was an honor to serve beside you.”

Early Sunday, November 22, between 1 and 2 a.m., a procession honoring Pena traveled southbound on the 15 Freeway and ended at Victor Valley Memorial Park on Eleventh Avenue in Victorville.

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