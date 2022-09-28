Barstow Police find guns and drugs inside a vehicle stolen from North Carolina

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow Police officers found several guns and a variety of illegal drugs inside a vehicle stolen from North Carolina.

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 12:15 P.M., officers were dispatched to the area of Lenwood Road and Highpoint Parkway regarding an Automated License Plate Reader alert on a stolen 2017 BMW 328I.

As officers were checking the area they located the vehicle in the parking lot of In-N-Out Burger. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and detained three occupants inside of the vehicle.

The occupants were identified as Lani Clark, 39-years-old, Joshua Turner, 31-years-old, and a 24-year-old female all residents of North Carolina. The driver of the vehicle, Lani Clark was placed under arrest for PC 496(d)-Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

While conducting a search of the vehicle officers located a clear plastic baggie containing 20 Xanax pills, 6 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 22 grams of methamphetamine, packaging, scales, and approximately $14,000 in US Currency.

Additionally, officers located an AR-15 Assault Rifle with a Binary trigger, a Glock 22 40 Caliber Semi-automatic pistol, and approximately 400 rounds of ammunition. A records check of Clark and Turner revealed they had previous felony convictions and are prohibited from being in possession of firearms.

Clark and Turner were arrested for PC 30305(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of Ammunition, PC 29800 – Felon in Possession of a Firearm, HS 11370.1 – Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and HS 11351 – Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale.

It was determined the BMW was stolen out of North Carolina several days ago. The 24-year-old female was found to have no knowledge of the narcotics, firearms, or stolen vehicle and was released from the police department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact Officer Jacob Gatti at (760) 256-2211 or at jgatti@barstowca.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also provide information regarding this case by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.