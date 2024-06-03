Barstow Police Department Responds to Shooting Incident

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Thursday, May 30, 2024, at around 7:03 P.M., the Barstow Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting a shooting in the area of May Lane and West Fredricks Street.

Officers promptly responded to the scene and discovered several fired cartridge casings. Officials said a residence and a vehicle at a nearby business had been struck by bullets.

The Barstow Police Department’s Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Investigators took over the investigation. Through their efforts, detectives identified that an argument over a black Chrysler 300 had led to the shooting incident.

Witnesses provided additional evidence, which helped detectives to identify Evander Burns, a 24-year-old local resident, as the suspect.

Despite initial efforts to locate him, Burns was not found on the day of the incident. However, a warrant for his arrest was obtained by Detective Bryce Carson.

On the following day, Friday, May 31, 2024, at approximately 1:34 P.M., detectives and officers located Burns in the 200 block of May Avenue, where he was in a black Chrysler 300. Burns was arrested without any complications and subsequently booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Barstow on charges of attempted murder (PC 664/187(a)).

The Barstow Police Department continues to investigate the incident and encourages anyone with additional information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5183 or bcarson@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or going to www.wetip.com.





