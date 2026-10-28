Barstow Police Arrest Two After Reported Disturbance Escalates Into Shooting

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Barstow residents were arrested after police said a reported physical disturbance escalated into a shooting early Sunday morning.

On October 25, 2026, at approximately 12:55 a.m., Barstow Police officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Montara Road for a reported disturbance that had turned into a shooting.

According to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department, officers arrived and contacted multiple witnesses, who reported that two groups had arrived at the location at separate times before an argument involving several people escalated into a physical altercation.

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Witnesses identified 24-year-old Barstow resident Doro Griego as the main instigator, according to police.

During the incident, police said 30-year-old Barstow resident Richard Slocum produced a pistol, fired one round into the air and then pointed the firearm at other people. The victims were able to flee the scene without further incident.

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After the shooting, Slocum and Griego allegedly fled the area in a black Honda Civic. Police said officers used Flock Safety technology to locate the vehicle on Lenwood Road and conducted an investigative stop.

Slocum and Griego were detained without incident.

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Slocum was arrested on suspicion of PC 245(a)(2), assault with a firearm, and PC 246.3(a), willful discharge of a firearm. Griego was arrested on suspicion of PC 182(a)(1), conspiracy.

Both men were booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, according to police.

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Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact Officer Simon Sanchez at 760-256-2211 or ssanchez@barstowca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

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