Barstow police arrest suspect in a stolen vehicle from Adelanto

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old man arrested for vehicle theft in Barstow was on probation after a recent felony conviction for attempted auto theft.

The suspect, Wulson Orlando Gamez Garcia, was arrested by the Barstow Police Department in the parking lot of the Flying J on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

At about 8:07 pm, dispatch was notified of a stolen White Ford Ranger in the 2600 block of Fisher Blvd.

Officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and observed the suspect exit from the Flying J and get into the stolen white Ford Ranger. He was contacted by officers and subsequently arrested.

Barstow Police said they later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Adelanto and that Gamez Garcia was on probation.

According to public court records, Gamez Garcia was arrested on December 9, 2019, for attempted auto theft. After pleading not guilty he accepted a plea and was convicted on March 10, 2020. He was sentenced to 16 days in jail with 8 days credit served and 36 months of formal probation.

It was later learned that GamezGarcia was currently on probation and that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Adelanto. GamezGarcia was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for vehicle theft and a probation violation. His court appearance scheduled for March 16th was vacated likely due to the coronavirus pandemic that prompted courthouses to close.

Gamez Garcia is being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment on his new charges on May 18, 2020. He is charged with PC1203.2

