Barstow Police Arrest Suspect For Rape of a 13-year-old Girl

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Barstow arrested an adult male suspect who raped a 13-year-old girl.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 2:52 A.M., the Barstow Police Dispatch Center received a call regarding a rape that had just occurred in the 800 block of East Main Street.

The victim told officers she attempted to hide from Glenn, but he found her, threatened her with a knife, and raped her.

According to the Barstow Police Department, officers responded promptly and spoke with the victim, who provided crucial information leading to the identification of the suspect.

The Detective Bureau took over the investigation, gathering evidence and identifying the suspect as 37-year-old Glenn Gilmore, a Barstow resident.

Gilmore was located and arrested in the desert area of the 1100 block of East Main Street and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Adelanto for rape by force or fear and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The Barstow Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5134 or bcarson@barstowca.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469) or online at www.wetip.com.





(Scroll Down To Comment)