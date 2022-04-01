Barstow Police arrest man who kidnapped ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Barstow man identified as Andrew Smith was arrested for kidnapping after forcibly taking his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

It happened on March 30, 2022, at about 10:22 pm, in the 200 block of West Grace Street.

Officer Joshua Gomez with the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the location reference and subject with a gun, officials said.

According to a news release, “the caller stated that a male subject entered the residence, pointed a firearm at them, and took their female friend from the residence.”

Officers searched a few areas but they were unable to locate the suspect or the victim and on March 31st additional police officers joined the investigation.

Detective Franklin received a tip that led them to a residence in the 22000 block of West Main Street and they conducted surveillance on the property early in the morning.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

“During the surveillance the officers observed the female victim exit one of the trailers on the property and the suspect right after her. The officers saw that Smith had a firearm in his hands and was pointing it at the female,” stated the news release.

The Special Response Team officers immediately deployed and were able to move the victim to safety as additional officers took Smith into custody. Officers searched Smith and located a loaded handgun on his person.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the trailer and upon conducting a search, located an additional loaded .22 caliber “Ghost Gun” and an AR-15 style rifle, along with several rounds of ammunition.

Smith was booked at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department for PC 207(a) – Kidnapping, PC 245(a)(2) – Assault with a Firearm, PC 422(a) – Criminal Threats, PC 236 – False Imprisonment, and PC 29800(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Monty Franklin at (760) 255-5183, or the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or by visiting their website at www.wetip.com.

