Barstow Police Arrest 41-Year-Old Accused of Stabbing Woman in Neck
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers in Barstow arrested a 41-year-old woman accused of stabbing another woman in the neck on Monday, police said.
It happened on July 13, 2020, just before 5:00 PM at a motel in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Barstow.
The Barstow Police Department received information that a female had been stabbed in the neck by another female who fled and was possibly in a nearby parking lot, officials said.
Authorities arrived on scene and located the victim, a 35-year-old female who had sustained a serious stab wound to her neck. She was airlifted to University Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.
Officers searched the parking lot of the business and located a female with a large amount of blood on her clothing. She was detained and positively identified as Delilah Baker.
Detective Catherine Grieg conducted several interviews of witnesses at the scene and learned the assault was the result of an argument over a pair of shoes and jewelry.
Delilah Baker was later booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for PC 245(a)(1) – Assault with a Deadly Weapon and PC 422 – Criminal Threats.
