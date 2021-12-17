All News
Barstow PD arrest 28-year-old felon in possession of a firearm
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Barstow resulted in the arrest of a previously convicted felon after he was found to be in possession of a firearm.
It happened on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at about 3:17 pm, when officers from the Barstow Police Department’s Crime Impact Team conducted the stop in the area of East Buena Vista and Barstow Road.
Officers contacted the driver and identified him as 28-year-old Carmolle Marshall who had a suspended driver’s license. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded AR pistol with a drum magazine, officials said.
Marshall has prior felony convictions and was placed under arrest for PC 29800 – Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is being booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Significant snow expected in the mountains and possibly the Cajon Pass
-
All News5 days ago
Person airlifted after crash on Summit Valley Rd in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Felon arrested after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Reminder: No snow play on roadways in San Bernardino County
-
All News2 days ago
Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County
-
All News2 days ago
48-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 hours ago
Crash shuts down NB 15 freeway Thursday evening in Apple Valley