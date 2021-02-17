Barstow men arrested for grand theft

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Barstow men were arrested for Grand Theft after stealing approximately $20,000 from an electrical contractor’s company truck.

On February 15, 2021, at 11:31 P.M., Officer Gemma Day was dispatched to the 2500 block of Commerce Parkway regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The caller reported seeing the occupants removing parts from vehicles in one of the hotel parking lots. As officers arrived in the area they observed a vehicle leaving that matched the description of the suspicious vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop on that vehicle and contacted the occupants.

The two male subjects in the vehicle were identified as Daniel Fernandez, a 41-year-old resident of Barstow, and Charles Baird, a 32-year-old resident of Barstow.

As Officers were speaking with Fernandez and Baird they observed several pieces of commercial-grade wiring and other electrical items in the trailer of their vehicle.

Officer Day was able to locate one of the victims who was able to identify the wiring and electrical items as his stolen property from the suspect vehicle. The victim reported the stolen property was valued at $20,000 dollars. Further investigation revealed the two stole the items from an electrical contractor’s company work truck.

Daniel Fernandez and Charles Baird were booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for PC 487 – Grand Theft.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.