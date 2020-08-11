All News
Barstow man wanted for kidnapping, robbery arrested after pursuit
BARSTOW, Calif. –A 24-year-old suspect wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and several outstanding warrants, was arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash in Barstow, officials said.
On Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 7:26 a.m. deputies responded to a residence in the Needles area where the victim reported a robbery and kidnapping that began at the Motel 6 at 1420 J St in Needles.
Deputies investigating learned the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint from the Motel 6 and forced to go to a residence by the suspects. “Once at the residence, the suspects stole items and then made the victim take them to an ATM where the victim was forced to withdraw money,” stated sheriff’s officials.
The victim was released by the suspects and deputies were able to track them back to the Motel 6. The three suspects were identified as Jamil King-Hobbs, 24, a resident of Barstow, Terra Thomas, 18, and 21-year-old Dantiaja Almanzor, both residents of Las Vegas.
Officials said due to the suspects being armed and previously committed a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Division (SWAT) was called to assist.
Prior to SWAT’s arrival, King-Hobbs got into a stolen vehicle and fled the motel. Deputies attempted to stop him, but he led deputies on a high-speed pursuit on I-40 to Barstow.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “King-Hobbs exited the freeway in Barstow and drove through neighborhoods where he intentionally rammed a marked Sheriff’s unit.”
Valvalmarie Solis was driving by when she witnessed the ending of the pursuit and started recording with her cell phone. In the video, an unmarked white pick-up truck rams the suspect’s vehicle several times in an attempt to stop the suspect. The pursuit terminated when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into an apartment complex and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident,
Deputies followed up at the Motel 6 in Needles where a search warrant was served and Thomas & Almanzor were arrested. Weapons and evidence were located inside the motel room as well as inside the stolen vehicle driven by King-Hobbs.
King-Hobbs was booked into the Barstow Jail where he is being held pending a court hearing on $250,000 bail for PC 212.5 – Residential Robbery, PC207 – Kidnapping, CVC2800.2 – Felony Evading, PC 245 – Assault with A Deadly Weapon on A Peace Officer, and CVC 10851 – Vehicle Theft. Hobbs was also found to have a no bail felony theft warrant and a $20,000 warrant for battery out of San Bernardino County. He also has a no bail felony warrant out of Nevada for weapons violations.
Thomas and Almanzor were booked into the Colorado River Station Jail for PC 207 – Kidnapping with bail at $250,000 each.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Brandon Abell or Detective Tim Preston at the Colorado River Station at (760)326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-788-CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com
Rollover crash in Hesperia shuts down 15 freeway Tuesday, 2 airlifted
HESPERIA, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Traffic along the northbound I-15 freeway remains jammed after it was briefly shutdown to land two helicopters Tuesday.
It was reported at 11:53 a.m. on August 11, 2020, about a mile before Main Street in Hesperia.
For reasons still unknown, the four-door sedan rolled over and landed on it’s roof in a drainage ditch along the right shoulder of the freeway.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and located two people with critical injuries inside the tan colored vehicle.
Firefighters requested that the California Highway Patrol shut down traffic in order to allow the two helicopters to land on the freeway.
A Mercy Air helicopter landed first followed by a Reach helicopter and both occupants were airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The Victorville CHP is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-15 freeway in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer fire on the southbound I-15 prompted authorities to block the Duncan Canyon Road off-ramp in Fontana.
At about 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and located a red Volvo 18-wheeler with the cab fully engulfed and spreading to the trailer.
According to the CHP incident logs, the breaks on the truck were reported to be on fire and the trailer was reportedly hauling steel plates.
Just before 11:30 AM, crews reported the fire was under control to both the vegetation and the trailer. Firefighters will remain on scene for 30-45 minutes for mop-up.
No injuries were reported and the official cause of fire is under investigation.
Project Homekey Looks to Help Homeless with Housing
San Bernardino County is submitting applications for grants to fund the purchase and rehabilitation of properties that will be converted into interim or permanent housing for many of our most vulnerable homeless residents.
The grants will be awarded under the state of California’s $600 million “Project Homekey” initiative to help counties and cities secure housing for those at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19. The federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Fund is providing $550 million for the program, with the remaining $50 million coming from the State’s general fund. Approximately $60 million has been earmarked for five Southern California counties: San Bernardino, Ventura, Orange, Riverside, and Imperial. (Los Angeles and San Diego counties are being targeted separately.)
“This new program will build on the success of Project Roomkey, which provided temporary housing to our most vulnerable residents — not only protecting them, but also promoting public health by reducing spread of the virus in the community,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are excited about the potential to offer a more long-term solution to this formidable challenge.”
The County is currently investigating suitable properties that it hopes to acquire and renovate, with a goal of securing permanent housing for up to 100 households in the first round of the initiative.
To be awarded a Project Homekey grant, the County must meet several requirements, including the development team’s experience and capacity to acquire and operate the properties, the ability to show how the project will serve target populations and address racial equities, and the extent to which the County can demonstrate the project’s favorable community impact.
Another critical requirement: the County must be able to actually disburse the funds by December 30, 2020. Fortunately, the program includes elements to help expedite the process. For example, hotel conversions are exempt from environmental review — a locally controlled process that could otherwise delay construction for two and a half years, according to a Legislative Analyst’s Office report.
“Homekey is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to massively expand housing for the homeless in California with federal stimulus funds,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This unique opportunity requires us to move quickly, in close collaboration with our city and county partners, to protect the most vulnerable people in our state.”
(County of San Bernardino news release)
