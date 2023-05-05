Barstow man shot after an argument over possible theft, suspect arrested

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Barstow man was arrested for attempted murder after an argument over a possible theft resulted in a shooting, officials said.

It happened on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at about 3:33 pm, in the 200 block of South Second Avenue.

The 911 caller told dispatch a subject was shot and laying in the roadway. Barstow Police Department Officers along with Detectives responded and located the victim in an alleyway near Fredricks Street. The victim was airlifted to the Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Officials said that evidence of the shooting was found where the incident occurred and the area where the victim was located.

Detectives learned an argument regarding a possible theft had occurred at a market in the 100 block of East Main Street between the victim and the suspect identified as Akeem Jones, a resident of Barstow.

Barstow Police officials said Jones, and 28-year-old Raymond Goopio, a resident of Barstow followed the victim in a vehicle where Jones shot him.

Shortly after the shooting, detectives located the suspect vehicle parked at a residence in the 100 block of West Williams Avenue. During a search of the residence and surrounding area, Jones and Goopio were located and arrested.

Jones was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 664 – 187(a)- Attempted Murder.

Goopio was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 32 – Accessory to Attempted Murder.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident my contact Detective Andrew Hollister, at (760) 255-5132 or at ahollister@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

