Barstow Man Driving Under the Influence Arrested Following Fatal Accident

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a fatal traffic incident on Saturday night, Barstow Police Department reported that a 58-year-old, Clifford Snow, was arrested for vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The incident happened on May 11, 2024, around 10:47 P.M. along the 1900 block of East Main Street and Sunrise Road.

According to the Barstow Police Department, they received numerous calls about a white pick-up truck involved in consecutive incidents. Initially, the truck was reported to have collided in the 1900 block of Sunrise Road before it remarkably ended up stuck on railroad tracks off East Main Street.

Responding officers discovered a severely damaged truck and a 40-year-old male victim from Barstow who was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene. Snow was located near the crash site.

The Barstow Police Department’s Detective Bureau responded and assumed the investigation. Detectives learned Snow was under the influence of a controlled substance and drove in the 1900 block of Sunrise Road before colliding with vehicles in the area.

“Snow continued driving northbound on Montara Road at a high rate of speed before losing his front passenger side wheel. Afterward, Snow lost control of his truck, drifting off the roadway where he struck the victim and then came to rest on the railroad tracks,” stated the Barstow Police Department in a written statement.

Snow was subsequently booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Adelanto on charges detailed in PC 192(c) Vehicular Manslaughter.

The Barstow Police Department is urging anyone with additional information to reach out to Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5183 or via email at bcarson@barstowca.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.


