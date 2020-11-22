Barstow man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Barstow man identified as Luis Damien Garcia Delatorre, was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, officials said.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC) and Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Division, began an investigation into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Through investigation, it was determined the child pornography was distributed from a home in Barstow.



On Thursday, November 19, 2020, personnel from CAC, Hi-Tech Crime Detail and Barstow Sheriff’s Station, served a search warrant at a residence in 1000 Windy Pass Street in Barstow.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Investigators determined Garcia Delatorre was responsible for the distribution of child pornography.”

At the conclusion of the investigation, Garcia Delatorre was arrested for possession of child pornography and the distribution of child pornography and booked into High Detention Center. His bail was set at $25,000.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.