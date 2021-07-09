All News
Barstow man arrested for kidnapping 17-year-old girl
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at approximately 12:47 P.M., officer Gemma Day responded to a kidnapping that occurred in the 900 block of Armory Road.
The underage female victim reported that the suspect forced her into his vehicle and held her against her will for approximately one day before the victim was eventually able to flee from the suspect and call for help.
The suspect was identified as Eric James Moraga, a resident of Barstow. The investigation revealed that Moraga also inappropriately touched the victim. Officer Day and other officers attempted to locate Moraga on that day, but could not locate him.
On Wednesday, July 07, 2021, Officer Day and Officer Bryce Carson with the Barstow Police department located Moraga walking in the 200 block of West Main Street, and took him into custody without incident.
Moraga was booked at the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for PC 207(a) – Kidnapping, and PC 647.6(a)(2) – Annoying or Molesting a Child. He remains in custody on a $250,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on July 9th.
Anyone with information may contact Officer Day or the Barstow Police Department, (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or visiting the www.wetip.com.
