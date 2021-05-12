All News
Barstow man arrested for having a sexual relationship with a minor
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Barstow man has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a minor, officials said.
On March 14, 2021, Barstow Police Department received a report of a sexual relationship between a male subject later identified as Zachary Neal Quiroz, and a 17-year-old female juvenile.
Detective Catherine Greig assumed the investigation and learned that Quiroz and the victim engaged in an unlawful sexual relationship over a period of several months.
On May 11, 2021, at about 8:40 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at his residence in the 36800 block of Hayward Avenue.
Authorities said during the search of the residence, detectives located several items of evidence linking Quiroz to the unlawful sexual relationship.
Quiroz was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Barstow for PC 261.5(c) – Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor, PC 287(b)(1) – Oral Copulation of a Victim Under 18, and PC 288.2(a)(1) – Sending Harmful Material to a Minor.
According to booking logs, Quiroz posted bail and was released from custody on May 11th.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact Detective Catherine Greig at (760) 255-5183 or at cgreig@barstowca.org or the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by visiting www.wetip.com.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
4 killed, 1 airlifted in Apple Valley crash Saturday night
-
All News2 days ago
Man found dead at Deep Creek hot springs identified
-
All News6 days ago
Semi involved in multi-vehicle crash after running red light in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Human remains found near rail road tracks on National Trails Highway
-
All News5 days ago
Bear Valley Road reopens after fatal crash investigation in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
UPDATE: 1 child dead, 3 injured after house fire in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News1 day ago
Fire crews battling brush fire in the Cajon Pass Tuesday
-
All News4 days ago
2 ejected during rollover crash on Highway 395 in Victorville