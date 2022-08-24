Barstow man arrested for attempted kidnapping of a 9-year-old

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 37-year-old Barstow man was arrested for attempted kidnapping after he allegedly grabbed a 9-year-old, officials said.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a call reference a suspicious person grabbing a juvenile on their way home from the bus stop.

Deputy Saragih contacted the victim who gave a description of the suspect and point out his location. The deputy located the suspect identified as Fabian Munoz, in the 34000 block of Cedar Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Munoz became uncooperative during the investigation and resisted as Deputy Saragih attempted to detain him. With the assistance of responding deputies, Munoz was successfully detained.

“After further investigation it was determined Munoz began cussing and yelling at the victim and a friend while walking home from the bus stop. Munoz continued to follow the victim and friend as they walked away. Munoz grabbed the victim by their backpack and threatened to harm the victim and their family. The victim ran home and notified a parent who immediately contacted 9-1-1,” stated the release.

Munoz was booked to High Desert Detention Center for attempted kidnap of a juvenile.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Saragih of the Barstow Station 760-256-4700.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information at the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

