Barstow man arrested after shooting at car with children inside

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Barstow man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at the victim as he drove in a vehicle with his children inside, officials said.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 4:48 P.M., the Barstow Police Department Dispatch Center received a report of a shooting that had occurred in the 2100 block of West Main Street.

According to a news release, “the reporting party told dispatch that he was driving west in the 2100 block of West Main Street, when a subject he knew only as “Michael”, who was driving a red SUV, drove next to him and shot at him and his children. Officers responded to the location, but were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting. The Barstow Police Department Detective Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.”

Detective Gemma Day conducted further investigation and located evidence and identified the suspect vehicle to be a red Dodge Durango registered to Michael Martin.

The detective was able to positively identify Martin as the shooter but was unable to locate him during her initial search.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 5:18 P.M., BPD officers spotted Martin pulling into the driveway of his residence in the 2000 block of Diamond Avenue. Martin was arrested without incident. A search of Martin’s vehicle was conducted and officers located a loaded, un-serialized 9mm “Ghost Gun” in Martin’s vehicle.

A search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence and inside they contacted 32-year-old Michael Stack. Officials said that Stack was in possession of firearms.

“Located during the search was a high-powered rifle, two 9mm Ghost Guns, two AR-15 style assault rifles, two sets of body armor and numerous loaded magazines and ammunition,” stated the Barstow Police Department.

A records check revealed that Stack was the restrained party in a domestic violence restraining order prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Martin was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 664 – 187(a) – Attempted Murder. Stack was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center for PC 29852(b) – Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident my contact Detective Gemma Day, at (760) 255-5132 or at gday@barstowca.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Barstow Police Department)