Barstow Man Arrested After Deputies Recover Loaded Firearm In Hinkley

HINKLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old Barstow man was arrested Thursday night after deputies recovered a loaded rifle-style pistol while serving a search warrant at a Hinkley residence.

Deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team were investigating Denali Williams for suspected illegal firearm possession when they served the warrant at about 10:30 p.m. on November 5, 2026, in the 38000 block of Petra Road, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the loaded firearm during a search of the residence. The Sheriff’s Department said the weapon was classified as both an assault weapon and a short-barreled rifle under California law.

Williams was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a large-capacity magazine, an assault weapon and a short-barreled rifle.

The Sheriff’s Department said the Victorville City Gang Impact Team uses targeted investigations and enforcement to identify and remove illegally possessed firearms before they can be used in acts of violence. The department said the team’s efforts are aimed at reducing gun violence and improving public safety in Victorville and the surrounding High Desert.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or texting “Report” to the same number. Tips can also be submitted through the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.

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