Barstow Man Arrested After Deputies Discover 365 Marijuana Plants and Stolen Electricity

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man was arrested after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies discovered approximately 365 marijuana plants and an illegal electrical connection at a property in Barstow, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Jose Luis Baez Burgos, 36, a resident of Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana cultivation and theft of utilities following an investigation on Friday, October 16, 2026.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Barstow Station responded at approximately 10:25 p.m. to the 27000 block of Church Avenue after receiving a report of suspicious activity involving a man operating a lift while working on a power line without visible warning lights or traffic cones.

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When a deputy arrived, a truck and lift were found parked at the location, and contact was made with Burgos.

During the investigation, deputies discovered freshly cut electrical wire and what appeared to be an electrical bypass connected to a power line on Church Street and routed to the property.

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Deputies checked a vacant residence and observed fertilizer, air conditioning systems, lighting equipment and electrical lines running into individual rooms, which authorities said were consistent with a marijuana cultivation operation.

Investigators also discovered a tampered electrical panel and power lines extending through a wall from the residence to a detached garage. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the garage, according to the department.

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The department’s marijuana enforcement team was called to the scene and subsequently served a search warrant at the property. During the search, investigators located approximately 365 marijuana plants.

Southern California Edison personnel also responded and confirmed that the electrical service had been bypassed and electricity was being stolen.

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Burgos was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code 498(b)(1), theft of utilities, and Health and Safety Code 11358(c), marijuana cultivation.

He was booked into the Barstow Jail. Authorities did not provide an estimated value for the stolen electricity or the marijuana plants.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

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Those wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or text REPORT to the same number. Information can also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

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