Barstow Man Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Handgun And Making Threats

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after police said he brandished a handgun and threatened another man during an argument at a Barstow business.

At approximately 12:34 a.m. on September 22, 2026, Barstow Police officers responded to a report of a brandishing incident at a business in the 2500 block of Commerce Parkway.

According to information provided by police, officers contacted the victim, who reported that Justin Woody came to his workplace and the two men became involved in an argument.

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During the confrontation, Woody allegedly brandished a silver handgun and threatened the victim.

An on-site security guard witnessed the incident and intervened before the situation escalated, police said. The security guard also obtained a photograph of the suspect vehicle and its license plate.

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Officers later located the vehicle in the 1100 block of East Main Street and conducted an investigative stop. Woody was detained without incident.

Police searched the vehicle but did not locate the firearm. Officers subsequently conducted a consensual search of Woody’s motel room, where they located ammunition and a pistol grip.

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Investigators determined Woody is prohibited from possessing ammunition.

Woody was arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of violating Penal Code 30305(a)(1), felon in possession of ammunition, and Penal Code 422(a), criminal threats.

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Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Barstow Police Officer Anthony Miranda at (760) 256-2211 or amiranda@barstowca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

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