Barstow man, 32, killed in crash involving a semi-truck

HINKLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 32-year-old Barstow man killed in an early morning traffic collision involving a semi-truck as Terry English.

It happened at about 4:09 am, on Wednesday, August 4th at the intersection of Lenwood Road and Community Blvd. and involved a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2016 Freightliner towing a box.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Station investigating the crash determined English was westbound in his sedan on Community Blvd., at an unknown speed and he failed to stop at the intersection. A 25-year-old male from Fresno, CA was driving the Freightliner southbound on Lenwood Road when the Cavalier entered directly into its path.

CHP officials said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chevrolet. After the impact, the vehicles struck a power pole, knocking it down.

Emergency medical responded and pronounced the driver of the Chevrolet deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the collision.

The investigation is being handled by the California Highway Patrol Barstow Station.

