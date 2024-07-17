Barstow Humane Society Experiences Break-In; Seeks Community Support

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the night of July 16, 2024, the Barstow Humane Society experienced a break-in that resulted in the theft of donations and damage to their property.

The organization has reached out to the community for any information or support they can offer.

According to the Humane Society’s social media post, the intruders managed to enter the back office and stole donations from a locked donation box. They also accessed the register, though it contained no money.

The front door’s glass was broken during the break-in, adding to the repair costs the shelter will need to cover.

Fortunately, none of the animals were harmed during the incident. The shelter noted that their “littles” in the front area, although scared, were safe. The staff is currently surveying all areas and reviewing camera footage for any clues on the culprits, who are believed to have covered their heads and worn masks.

The Humane Society has requested that anyone with information about the break-in contact them. They are also thankful for the support received so far, including donations, shares, and kind words from the community.

For those looking to support the Barstow Humane Society during this challenging time, donations can be made through the following channels:

Venmo: @barstowhumanesociety

@barstowhumanesociety PayPal: sheltermanager@barstowhumanesociety.net

You can also reach out to the Barstow Humane Society directly at:

Phone: 760-252-4800

760-252-4800 Email: Barstowshelterinfo@gmail.com

The community’s help is much appreciated as the shelter works to recover from the incident and continue caring for the animals in need.

About Barstow Humane Society:

The Barstow Humane Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare and protection of animals in the Barstow area. Their mission is to provide shelter, care, and find loving homes for animals in need.





