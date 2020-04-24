Barstow Firefighters extinguish a late-night detached garage fire

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters from the Barstow Protection District quickly extinguished a late-night fire involving an abandoned detached garage.

At about 12:10 am, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, Barstow Police and Fire Dispatch received multiple reports of a possible structure fire on the 100 Block of E. Fredricks St.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire in a detached storage area in the backyard of the residence. The Fire extended into a neighboring home through an attic vent,” stated Barstow Fire officials.

Fire crews forced entry into the structure and engaged in a working attic fire and worked on preventing the fire from spreading.

It took Firefighter’s approximately 15 minutes to stop the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the Fire is still under investigation.

Barstow Fire responded with 2 Engines 1 Paramedic Squad and 1 Battalion Chief, with a total of 9 personnel. Barstow Fire was assisted by ME401 from the MCLB Fire Department.

If you have any information regarding the incident please call Barstow Fire and Police Dispatch at (760) 256-2211.

(Photo Credit: Ray Julio Castro//Crystal Rogers)

